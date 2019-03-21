Niagara police search for 93-year-old man

Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 93-year-old man.

Robert Phillip, of Niagara Falls, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on March 20 in the area of Main St. and Ferry St.

Police say he is a resident of a retirement home in the area and left on foot on his own accord.

Investigators are concerned for his welfare as this disappearance is uncharacteristic of him.

Phillip is described as white, six-foot-two, 175 lbs with grey and white hair. He walks with a cane and was last seen wearing a grey checkered coat, blue shirt, navy blue baseball cap with ‘Air Force’ written on it.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police.