Niagara police search for 3 armed men following violent home invasion

Niagara police are looking three armed men following a violent home invasion in St. Catharines.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Third St. Louth and President Crt.

Police say the trio was armed with handguns and forced their way inside a home where they assaulted an elderly man and woman.

The suspects then fled in a black car.

The elderly man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was not hurt during the incident.

Investigators are looking for three white males who were wearing dark coloured masks covering their faces and dark coloured clothing.

Detectives do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, and badge 9412.