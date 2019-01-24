Niagara police officer charged with sexual assault

A Niagara Regional Police officer has been arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault.

Police investigated allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted by a man who operated a massage business out of his Port Colborne home.

The man appeared on Facebook under the names “Dave Allen” and “Massage by Dave”.

Police say 50 year-old Constable David Kukoly is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Constable Kukoly has been an officer with Niagara Regional Police for 28 years. He was on administrative leave at the time of the alleged offences.

Under the Police Services Act of Ontario, he has been suspended with pay.

In a statement released tonight, Niagara Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch says:

“I understand the concern within the community when allegations of this nature surface. These allegations are deeply concerning, and I encourage other possible victims to come forward with the assurance that our investigators are committed to fully investigating each instance.”

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who used the massage services offered by “Dave Allen” to contact them.