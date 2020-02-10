Niagara police looking for two men involved in an assault

Niagara Regional Police are looking for two men they say were involved in a targeted assault.

Police were called to a home around 2:30 am in the area of Cumberland St. and Grandview Dr. in St. Catharines. Police say an altercation took place inside the home and that a handgun was believed to been shown.

No one was seriously hurt and the suspects ran off before police arrived.

The first suspect is described as male, 16-years-old, with a thin build, dark hair, brown eyes and a black moustache.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 20-29 years-old with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Police or CrimeStoppers.