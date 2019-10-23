Niagara police locate remains of missing Fort Erie teen

Niagara police have confirmed human remains found in Welland were those of a Fort Erie teenager who was reported missing earlier this year.

Rory Stuart, 19, was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 16 near Ridge Rd. North and the Friendship Trail in Fort Erie.

Police were concerned for Stuart’s welfare and issued a news release asking for the public’s help in locating the teen.

On Oct. 10, officers were called to the area of Riverside Dr. and Phillips Rd. in Welland after unidentified human remains were discovered.

Police say a subsequent investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Branch and a post mortem confirmed the remains were that of the missing 19-year-old man.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected in his death.

Police will not be releasing any further information “out of respect to his family.”