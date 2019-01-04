;
Niagara police locate human remains in Welland Canal

Niagara police say they have located human remains in the Welland Canal in St. Catharines.

The remains were found between Lock one and Lock two on Friday.

“At this time, the remains are unidentifiable. Detectives will be working with the office of the coroner,” said Niagara police.

Police have been searching the waterway since Thursday morning in an effort to locate missing teenager Quintin Bingley.

Bingley has not been seen or heard from since May 26, 2018 when the 18-year-old was dropped off at his home by friends. His personal belongings, including his cell phone and wallet, were left inside the home.

On Thursday, Cst. Phil Gavin said police were waiting for the shipping season to shutdown on the seaway. Once the season is over, the water levels are lowered in certain parts of the canal, and would allow for police to conduct a ground search.

Police have not said if the remains are those of the missing teenager.

Officers will remain on scene for the next several hours and possibly overnight to continue their investigation.



