Niagara police launch homicide investigation in Grimsby

Category: Niagara
Tags: grimsby, homicide, niagara regional police service

A busy intersection in Grimsby has been blocked off for a homicide investigation by Niagara Regional Police Service.

Officers were called to the area of Main St. and Bartlett Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say two people were involved in the incident. One person was transported to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital and the other to St. Catharines General Hospital. Police did not provide any details on their conditions.

Several police cruisers are stationed outside the Lincoln Park Retirement Residence but managers of the facility say the incident did not happen inside the building and none of their staff members or residents were involved.

More to come…



Niagara police launch homicide investigation in Grimsby

