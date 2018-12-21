Niagara Police investigation ongoing in Smithville

Niagara Regional Police have active investigation ongoing in Smithville.

Police say it’s in the area of Anastasia Blvd. and Townline Rd., just a few kilometres from the Smithville Sports Complex.

There are multiple officers at the scene, along with paramedics.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police won’t confirm what they are investigating but say there is no threat to public safety.

The District School Board of Niagara confirms there is a police investigation near Smithville Public School on Canborough St.

The principal kept students inside the building this afternoon as a precaution but there is no known threat to student safety.

More information to come.