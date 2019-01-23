;
Niagara Police investigation leads to crack cocaine seizure

Niagara Regional Police have seized $2,700 in cocaine from a home on Northwood Drive in St. Catharines.

They had been investigating in conjunction with the Guns, Gangs and Grows Unit and the Opioid Unit.

A search warrant was executed on Tuesday, January 22 at 4 p.m. Three people were arrested.

Arrested and charged were 19 year old Toronto resident Rubens Kanate, 57 year old St. Catharines resident Simone Caroselli and a 16 year old young offender.

They were charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime.

A search of the home revealed crack cocaine and powdered cocaine, as well as money believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.

The residence in question was located directly across the street from a public school. Police surveillance showed the drug sales were active during school hours.

All three men were held pending a bail hearing set for January 23, 2019.



