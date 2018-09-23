Niagara police investigating overnight shooting in St. Catharines

Niagara police are investigating the circumstances leading to an overnight shooting in St. Catharines, Sunday.

Police say they were called to the area of St. Paul Street and Queen Street around 1:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries.

“The suspect was last seen fleeing westbound in the area of St. Paul and Ontario Street,” police said in a media release.

He has been described as a male in his early 20’s, black with a slender build, wearing a dark blue hooded athletic track suit with a solid white strip down the side of the jacket and pants.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the shooting, is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111 option 4, (9046).