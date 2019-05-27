;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara police investigate theft from unlocked vehicles

Posted:
Category: Local, Niagara
Tags: beamsville, crime, lincoln, niagara, niagara region, niagara regional police service, theft


Niagara police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing from unlocked vehicles in Beamsville and Lincoln.

Police say someone entered a number of vehicles in the area of Ontario St. and Greenlane Rd. on April 28.

The suspect is described as white, between 150 and 160 lbs, 25 to 30 years of age, with facial hair and black, unkempt collar-length hair. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants, and a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to Niagara police.



LATEST STORIES

Niagara police investigate theft from unlocked vehicles

Man posing as realtor steals $30K worth of jewellery in Oakville

At the movies

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php