Niagara police investigate theft from unlocked vehicles

Niagara police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing from unlocked vehicles in Beamsville and Lincoln.

Police say someone entered a number of vehicles in the area of Ontario St. and Greenlane Rd. on April 28.

The suspect is described as white, between 150 and 160 lbs, 25 to 30 years of age, with facial hair and black, unkempt collar-length hair. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants, and a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to Niagara police.