Niagara Police investigate suspicious incidents at park
Niagara Regional Police are investigating what they’re calling suspicious activity at Valour Park in Niagara Falls.
Police say there have been two reported incidents at the park between Sept. 1 and Oct. 12.
Two men were reported to have approached children at the park and inappropriately communicated with them while making lewd gestures.
Neither child was harmed or threatened but police say the incidents are concerning to them and nearby residents.
Police have released the following descriptions:
Man 1
- White
- 30-40 years old
- Dark, spiky hair
- Wearing a dark jacket or zippered sweater
Man 2
- White
- 50-60 years old
- Short, thinning grey hair
- Wearing a taupe-coloured trench coat
One of the men appeared to walk with a significant limp.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers of Niagara.
