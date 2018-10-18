Niagara Police investigate suspicious incidents at park

Niagara Regional Police are investigating what they’re calling suspicious activity at Valour Park in Niagara Falls.

Police say there have been two reported incidents at the park between Sept. 1 and Oct. 12.

Two men were reported to have approached children at the park and inappropriately communicated with them while making lewd gestures.

Neither child was harmed or threatened but police say the incidents are concerning to them and nearby residents.

Police have released the following descriptions:

Man 1

White

30-40 years old

Dark, spiky hair

Wearing a dark jacket or zippered sweater

Man 2

White

50-60 years old

Short, thinning grey hair

Wearing a taupe-coloured trench coat

One of the men appeared to walk with a significant limp.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers of Niagara.