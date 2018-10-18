;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Police investigate suspicious incidents at park

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: niagara falls, niagara regional police, Valour Park

Niagara Regional Police

 

Niagara Regional Police are investigating what they’re calling suspicious activity at Valour Park in Niagara Falls.

Police say there have been two reported incidents at the park between Sept. 1 and Oct. 12.

Two men were reported to have approached children at the park and inappropriately communicated with them while making lewd gestures.

Neither child was harmed or threatened but police say the incidents are concerning to them and nearby residents.

Police have released the following descriptions:

Man 1

  • White
  • 30-40 years old
  • Dark, spiky hair
  • Wearing a dark jacket or zippered sweater

Man 2

  • White
  • 50-60 years old
  • Short, thinning grey hair
  • Wearing a taupe-coloured trench coat

One of the men appeared to walk with a significant limp.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers of Niagara.



LATEST STORIES

CEOs urge Ford government to reinstate basic income

Ottawa mayor under fire for blocking residents on Twitter

Police issue reminder to drivers about cannabis and cars

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php