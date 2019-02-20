;
Niagara police investigate fire, break in at jewellery store

Posted:
Niagara police are investigating a fire and break in at a jewellery store early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to The Gold Market jewellery store in St. Catharines around 4 a.m.

A white pickup truck with an attached snow plow crashed into the front window of the store, setting off the alarms.

“When we arrived on scene the vehicle had already started catching fire. Fire was dispatched and just dealt with the fire,” said NRPS officer Michael Storozuk. “We haven’t had a chance to go into the business yet to see what has been stolen, if anything’s been stolen, and what the total damage is yet.”

Police do not know if the fire started in the truck or inside the building.

Anyone with information that could help police in the investigation is asked to contact Niagara police.



POPULAR STORIES

