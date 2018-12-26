;
Niagara police investigate early morning vehicle fire

Niagara police are investigating after a vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames in a Welland parking lot.

Emergency responders were called to Bemus Park on Coventry Rd. just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews found an Austin Mini up in flames in the parking lot near the water tower.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says it took firefighters roughly an hour to put out the stubborn blaze.

No one was injured. Police are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.



