Niagara police investigate death of five-month-old baby

Niagara police are investigating the death of a five-month-old baby in Welland.

Officers responded to reports of a baby boy in medical distress at a home near King St. and Albert St. around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Niagara paramedics and police attempted to resuscitate the infant but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Niagara Regional Police Service is now conducting a sudden death investigation in conjunction with the office of the Coroner.

Officers remain at the scene pending the outcome of the investigation and a post mortem that will be conducted later today.



