Niagara police investigate deadly stabbing in St. Catharines

Niagara police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in St. Catharines overnight.

Officers were called to the area of Queenston St. and Eastchester Ave. at 11:55 p.m. Monday for reports of a stabbing.

Police found a 30-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have taken over the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 9254.

