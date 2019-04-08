;
Niagara police investigate assault at St. Patrick’s Day party

Category: Niagara
Tags: assault, crime, niagara, niagara regional police service, st catharines, Twelve Mile Lounge


Niagara police are searching for a suspect after a fight at a St. Patrick’s Day party in St. Catharines.

Police say a physical altercation broke out at the Twelve Mile Lounge around 1 a.m. on Mar. 18.

Investigators believe it happened in the lower level of the bar, close to the stage. They say security stepped in to break up the fight and escorted everyone involved out of the bar.

One person was taken to hospital for medical treatment and was later released.

Police are looking for a white male, roughly six-foot-one, in his mid to late twenties, 255 lbs, with a short, buzzed haircut, and scruffy beard. The man was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Niagara police.



