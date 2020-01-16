Niagara police investigate after woman struck by ball bearing

Niagara police are investigating after a woman was struck by a ball bearing in Fort Erie.

Police say the woman was standing with a man outside a restaurant on Central Ave. near Dufferin St. on Saturday around 10:20 p.m.

The woman was suddenly struck in the head by a small object and, a few moments later, the man felt something pass by him.

The pair discovered two small silver ball bearings on the ground nearby and contacted police.

The woman was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

The Niagara Police Service K9 Unit was called in to search the area but did not locate any suspects.

The man and woman both reported not hearing or seeing anything prior to the incident. Police believe a BB gun or Air Soft firearm may have been used.

It is the latest in a series of incidents involving ball bearing in the region.

An apartment window on Jarvis St. was broken by a ball bearing during the early morning hours on Saturday. Two other windows at a multi-unit residence on Emerick Ave. were also broken.

Detectives have canvassed the areas and are appealing to any businesses or residents to check their surveillance footage for any suspicious activity between 11 p.m. on Jan. 10 and 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9339.