Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating after an unresponsive male was found in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the area of King and Court streets around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man was taken to hospital for treatment. It is not known what condition the man is currently in.

The area was closed throughout the morning as detectives with the 1 District Criminal Investigations Branch investigated the incident but has since reopened.