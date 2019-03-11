Niagara police investigate after man approaches 10-year-old girl

Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a young girl was approached by a man on Mar. 7.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was walking to school near the corner of Hawkins St. and Drummond Rd. around 8:15 a.m. when she was approached by a man in a compact car.

“The man spoke with the girl briefly. The girl became scared as a result of the conversation and fled to a nearby residence,” said Niagara police in a news release.

The girl was not physically injured during the interaction. Police say there is no evidence to believe a criminal offence occurred but they would like to speak with the man.

He is described as white, between 23 and 25 years of age, with dark brown hair and facial stubble. Police say he spoke English and was wearing a red hat.

The man was driving a black Volkswagen Jetta, model year between 2011 and 2013, with nine spoke rims and an object hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Detectives are asking business owners and residents in the areas of Drummond Rd., Churchill St., Village Cres., Hawkins St., Dell Ave., Margaret St., and Arad St. to check surveillance cameras or dash cam footage for footage of the suspect. Police say the suspect vehicle may have been seen between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Mar. 7.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. Sara Mummery at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge number 9427.