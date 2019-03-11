;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara police investigate after man approaches 10-year-old girl

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local, Niagara
Tags: crime, niagara, niagara falls, niagara regional police service, police


Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a young girl was approached by a man on Mar. 7.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was walking to school near the corner of Hawkins St. and Drummond Rd. around 8:15 a.m. when she was approached by a man in a compact car.

“The man spoke with the girl briefly. The girl became scared as a result of the conversation and fled to a nearby residence,” said Niagara police in a news release.

The girl was not physically injured during the interaction. Police say there is no evidence to believe a criminal offence occurred but they would like to speak with the man.

He is described as white, between 23 and 25 years of age, with dark brown hair and facial stubble. Police say he spoke English and was wearing a red hat.

The man was driving a black Volkswagen Jetta, model year between 2011 and 2013, with nine spoke rims and an object hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Detectives are asking business owners and residents in the areas of Drummond Rd., Churchill St., Village Cres., Hawkins St., Dell Ave., Margaret St., and Arad St. to check surveillance cameras or dash cam footage for footage of the suspect. Police say the suspect vehicle may have been seen between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Mar. 7.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. Sara Mummery at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge number 9427.



LATEST STORIES

Niagara police investigate after man approaches 10-year-old girl

Mac Women's Basketball Team National Champs

Opiod crisis

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php