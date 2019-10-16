Niagara police identify suspect in contractor scam

The Niagara Regional Police Service Central Fraud Unit has identified a male suspect in a door-to-door contractor scam.

46-year-old Jerry Connors is wanted for Fraud Over $5000 and Fail to Appear in Court. He is believed to be operating a white 2010 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Detectives believe he is part of a large group travelling from door-to-door selling driveway paving and/or resurfacing services.

Investigations started after there had been a number of consumer complaints from Niagara residents. In many cases the “contractor” will provide quotes for a service that appear better than competitive prices. Once a deal is struck they will ask for a large cash down payment. In most cases the contractor will do just the initial work before asking for the remainder of the payment and once received they are never heard from again.

Police are warning residents to avoid cash deals, get multiple written estimates, and that if it “sounds to good to be true” it probably is.