;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara police continue investigation into baby’s death

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local, Niagara
Tags: niagara, niagara regional police service, police, welland


Niagara Regional Police Service says they are continuing their investigation into the death of a five-month-old baby boy from Welland.

Officers responded to reports of a baby in medical distress at a home near King St. and Albert St. around 6:45 p.m. on March 31.

Emergency workers tried to resuscitate the infant but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The residence of the deceased in the area of King Street and Albert Street in Welland has been released,” said Niagara police in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Detectives are working with the office of the Coroner as they await the results from the post mortem.



LATEST STORIES

Niagara police continue investigation into baby's death

Second arrest made in kidnapping of Markham student

Police investigate ‘person in distress’ in Brantford

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php