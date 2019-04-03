Niagara police continue investigation into baby’s death

Niagara Regional Police Service says they are continuing their investigation into the death of a five-month-old baby boy from Welland.

Officers responded to reports of a baby in medical distress at a home near King St. and Albert St. around 6:45 p.m. on March 31.

Emergency workers tried to resuscitate the infant but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The residence of the deceased in the area of King Street and Albert Street in Welland has been released,” said Niagara police in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Detectives are working with the office of the Coroner as they await the results from the post mortem.