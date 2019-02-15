;
Niagara police charge 59-year-old man with voyeurism

A 59-year-old man has been arrested following a voyeurism investigation in Niagara Falls.

Detectives of the Niagara Regional Police 2 District Criminal Investigative Branch began investigating an allegation of voyeurism last month.

Norman Bateman was subsequently arrested and charged.

Police are now reaching out to the community in hopes of identifying any females who may have had contact with Bateman over the last two years.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Jason Lee at 905-688-4111.



Niagara police charge 59-year-old man with voyeurism

