Niagara Police believe two overnight fires in St. Ann are related
The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating two overnight fires at two different abandoned buildings in St. Ann near Smithville.
At 9:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to 4631 Twenty Mile road for a fire at a home that has been vacant for 11 years.
at 10:10 p.m. emergency crews were called to a second fire at an abandoned boarded up building at 2173 Regional Road 20.
Both the buildings are a 5 minute drive apart, police believe they are related.
