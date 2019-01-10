;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Police believe two overnight fires in St. Ann are related

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: fire, niagara police, niagara regional police, st. ann, suspicious


The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating two overnight fires at two different abandoned buildings in St. Ann near Smithville.
At 9:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to 4631 Twenty Mile road for a fire at a home that has been vacant for 11 years.
at 10:10 p.m. emergency crews were called to a second fire at an abandoned boarded up building at 2173 Regional Road 20.
Both the buildings are a 5 minute drive apart, police believe they are related.

 

 



LATEST STORIES

Niagara Police believe two overnight fires in St. Ann are related

Woman jumps into Lake Erie to save family dog

Niagara police search for armed robbery suspects

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php