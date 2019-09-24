Niagara police arrest Mississauga man for human trafficking

A Mississauga man has been arrested following a human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls.

Earlier this month, Niagara Regional Police Service launched an investigation into the alleged trafficking of a woman at a hotel in the city.

On Monday, detectives arrested and charged 25-year-old Jessie Tubbs.

He is charged with trafficking in persons, material benefit, material benefit from sexual services, procuring, withholding documents, and assault.

Tubbs has been held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact them at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge number 9544.