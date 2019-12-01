Niagara police arrest five men in a firearm incident

There was a large police presence in downtown Niagara Falls as the emergency task unit and negotiators worked to arrest five men inside a hotel who were said to be carrying firearms.

Police say officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Clark Avenue.

Reports suggest two employees in the hotel were confronted by a man with a gun who was then joined by four other men.

The employees were able to flee and call 911. Two men took off in a getaway car which was stopped by officers shortly after.

An armoured truck and other cruisers were seen around the hotel this afternoon as they worked to talk with the other suspects who remained inside a room.

At two this afternoon all five men were taken into police custody without incident. Police say the investigation continues and charges are pending.