Niagara man who went to the hospital for a toe injury leaves with severe bed sores

Posted:       Last updated:
John Sirianni was admitted into the Greater Niagara General Hospital. After spending 3 days on a stretcher bed inside the emergency department, his troubles started with a black toe that needed medical attention.

Sirianni needed to have a stent put in his leg for circulation purposes. With his legs left crossed, his wife found that there were bed sores.

He was then transferred to the hospital in St. Catharines where he underwent surgery and was home in 2 days. They discovered that he still had his bed sore and it got much worse.

The wound was at one point, deep enough for John to put his whole fist in the hole on his lower back.

Sirianni is now anemic and is dealing with multiple infections.

Niagara Health says, they are sorry for this patient’s experience and that they are in regular contact with the patient and family.

While they cannot discuss the specifics of this case they confirm that a thorough review is taking place and they will share the findings with the family.

The forty-seven-year-old is waiting to see a surgeon in September with the hope of performing a skin graft to help with his recovery.



