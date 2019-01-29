;
Niagara man remains in an induced coma after jumping into the Welland canal to rescue a dog

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: coma, Michael LeBlanc, niagara, welland canal


A 34-year-old Welland man remains in a coma almost three weeks after jumping into the Welland Canal to rescue his daughter’s young puppy. Now, his friends are trying to raise money to help support his five children.

In Thorold, near Lock Seven, 34-year-old Michael LeBlanc was walking with his wife Jenn and his 16-year-old daughter, when his daughter’s new puppy jumped into the water.

LeBlanc wrapped the dog leash around himself before jumping in, but his family wasn’t able to pull him out. By the time rescuers arrived, LeBlanc was unconscious and had no vital signs. He’s still in the St. Catharines General Hospital showing some signs that he will recover.

“They’re saying now, with the lack of oxygen to the brain, the docs say he could have some disabilities. We don’t know, he’s the main provider for his family.”

Family friend, Marlene Brown has started a Gofundme page to raise money for LeBlanc’s family.

Despite the outcome, Brown says LeBlanc’s instinct to save the dog was normal.



