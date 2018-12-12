;
Niagara man killed in a single vehicle crash

A 51-year-old Niagara Falls man is dead after a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning

The grey Kia ended up with both of its passenger side wheels up on the side of a motel on Leader lane near Terrace avenue in Niagara Falls.

One man describes what he saw in surveillance footage:

“Guy came down the hill, cops figured he was doing about 160 k when he airborne it, rolled about 7 times and ended up against the building”

It happened at around 7 am, the only person in the car was the driver. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Niagara regional police say the driver lost control on the roadway at the top of a hill, struck a tree and the vehicle rolled down until it stopped against the building.

Police wouldn’t say if any factors such as speed, impairment or medical distress are being considered as potential causes for the crash. Only saying that it is under investigation.



