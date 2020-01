On December 12th, 17-year-old Tucker Tynan of the Niagara IceDogs suffered a serious injury, when a player on the other team slid skate-first into him, opening a large gash on his leg.

Tucker lost so much blood, he almost died. But doctors were able to save him and he’s on his way to recovery.

His team along with Canadian blood services held a blood drive in his honour to give back to the community.

Dale Manucdoc has the details.