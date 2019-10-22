Niagara IceDogs cheerleaders harassed, Fort Erie man charged

Niagara police say a Fort Erie man has been charged after several members of the Niagara IceDogs cheerleading team reported being harassed.

Detectives from the St. Catharines Criminal Investigations Branch and the Cyber Crimes Unit launched an investigation after five victims came forward to police.

Police allege a local man had repeatedly been contacting the cheerleaders both in person and online since January.

John Edwards has been charged with five counts of criminal harassment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or further potential victims to contact Det. Cst. Rebecca Gordon at 905-688-4111, select option 3, and dial badge number 8429.