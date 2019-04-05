Niagara Ice Dogs have a big weekend in the OHL Semifinals

The OHL conference semifinal series get going in four cities including St. Catharines, Ottawa, London and Saginaw, Michigan on Friday. Niagara will host games 1 and 2 Friday night and Sunday afternoon at the Meridian Centre. Games three and four shift to Oshawa’s Tribute Communities Centre on Tuesday and Thursday.

Niagara Ice Dogs Play by Play commentator, Steve Clark joined Bubba O’Neil earlier tonight with the details.