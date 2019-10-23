Niagara Falls woman charged in theft of $134K from St. Catharines law office

A 34-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after $134,000 were stolen from a St. Catharines law office.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Central Fraud Unit launched an investigation back in August after a victim came forward.

The person told police they were concerned their trust fund and bank accounts had been compromised between Sept. 1, 2014, and Jun. 27, 2019.

On Tuesday, police arrested Alicia MacKinnon, of Niagara Falls. She has been charged with fraud over $5,000, utter forged document, falsification of books, laundering proceeds of crime, and criminal breach of trust.

MacKinnon has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on November 19.