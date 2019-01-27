;
2017 BEA Winners
Niagara Falls Weddings

For decades, Niagara Falls has been known as the honeymoon capital of Canada.
While the tradition remains, a new trend is beginning with more people looking to the falls as a place to have their wedding.

It certainly was at Legends on the Niagara Golf Course today, where dozens of couples with their families got a chance to experience what Niagara Parks can offer on their special day.

Food, flowers and horse drawn carriage rides, it was all part of the annual wedding open house.

Whatever the preference, the day was about love and wedding bliss.



