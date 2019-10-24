Niagara Falls school challenges Bianca Andresscu to tennis match

A Niagara Falls elementary school is hoping to catch the eye of tennis champ Bianca Andresscu.

Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School created a video featuring principal Chris Moscato and Niagara Falls mayor Jim Diodati challenging the tennis star to a match.

The 45-second video shows Moscato and Diodati armed with wooden rackets, and wearing 80’s inspired tennis attire.

During an interview with a local radio station, Moscato said the idea was born after a group of students in Notre Dame’s Healthy Schools Club voiced concerns about a lack of physical activity at the school.

“We want the kids to move, be active and be happy and healthy. So one of the ways we thought we could promote that would be with Bianca coming to the school and talk about her journey, and how she works out, and what she does to stay healthy,” he said.

Moscato said having the students so engaged in the project has made them really take ownership of the pitch. He hopes the video will gain some traction online and reach the Canadian athlete.

“It’s been a fun experience for the kids. I know it’s a long shot to get Bianca to come but we just hope she does see it and hopefully, send a message to our kids or if she can come down for a tennis match, the mayor and I will find a place to take her on.”

Moscato said he has been trying to figure out how they could handle receiving a serve from Andresscu. He said if they do end up playing the tennis champ, Moscato and Diodati will be sporting their short tennis shorts.