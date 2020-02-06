Niagara Falls mayor says dating site is using his photo without permission

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati is warning the public about a Facebook ad he says has been using his photo without his permission.

The advertisement for MatureDating claims to be a site for singles over 40 and features nine images of men, including a photograph of Diodati.

He posted a screenshot of the ad on his personal Facebook page and said he has received a number of emails and messages regarding the advertisement.

“This photograph of me is not being used with my permission. It is likely connected to a fraudulent account,” he wrote.

Diodati says he has reported the ad to Facebook. He cautioned users to “do your homework” before responding to ads.

Diodati went on the thank those you reached out to let him know about the ad.