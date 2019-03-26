;
Niagara Falls man, 48, arrested in Fort Erie bank robbery

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Fort Erie last month.

Police say a man walked into the CIBC at 85 Niagara Blvd. around 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank before fleeing in a newer model, black, four-door Nissan sedan. Police say a second person was driving the car.

Jamie Savard, of Niagara Falls, was arrested on March 25 and charged with robbery and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is being held in custody pending a court date.



