Niagara Falls hotel robbery

Update: 

Michael Clarkey was arrested by Niagara Regional Police in Niagara Falls on January 2nd. He is charged with robbery and failing to comply with probation.

Niagara Regional police are looking for a man in connection with a robbery at a hotel on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.

Police say at around 7:30 pm on December 31st a man violently assaulted a female clerk at the Fullerton Manor before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim received minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25-35 years old wearing dark clothing and a hat



