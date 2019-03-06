Niagara Falls has won approval for a legal cannabis store

Choom Cannabis will open its site at the Niagara Square shopping mall, a high profile area of the city just off the QEW on Montrose road. It’s not inside the mall but shares the parking lot and is next to a new family doctor’s office and the Bank of Montreal. The space is about three thousand square feet.

Niagara Falls mayor Jim Diodati believes stopping at a retail pot shop will become part of cross border shopping, a positive impact for the local economy. He also says residents shouldn’t be concerned since it’s not near any sensitive areas.

The store is set to open on April 1st. It represents one of seven located west of the GTA including Hamilton.