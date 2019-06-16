Niagara Falls finally cut the ribbon on its first legal pot shop

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, on-site for the grand opening of Choom Cannabis Co. Niagara Falls first retail cannabis store.

`They have been having to buy it from the black market. Well now they have a chance to buy it safe, where it is legal, and they have professionals advising them on what to take when to take and how to take`.

The store was supposed to open on April 1st, but owner Lisa Bigioni didn’t want to rush her only chance at a first impression.

`Certainly, the AGCO imposed fines if you were not open by April 1st. We knew that out of the shoot. This kind of design takes time. So we just knew we were going to be eating that cost and we built it into the budget`.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has been enforcing fines for those who open late upwards of $50,000.

90,000 people live in Niagara and 450,000 in the entire Niagara region, Choom hopes to be part of the community for years to come. What is really going to drive it to the next level is the 14,000,000 tourists that pass by every single year.