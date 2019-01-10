;
Niagara Falls attractions undergoing maintenance

Several attractions in Niagara Falls are undergoing annual maintenance. Part of that includes the start of a multi-million dollar redevelopment project currently underway at table rock centre.

The annual clean-up at the Butterfly Conservatory is just as important for the plants, as it is to these majestic insects that flutter from limb to leaf looking for food.

With millions of visitors to Niagara Falls every year, the quiet winter months are the ideal time for renovations and bigger projects.

More than three-hundred-thousand people stop by the butterfly conservatory every year. It will re-open on Monday.



