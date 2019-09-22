Niagara College student was arrested after a gun related altercation

Niagara regional police say they were called shortly after 5 this morning to Niagara College for a gun-related incident.

They responded to the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus and went into a campus-residence in the area of Glendale Avenue and Taylor Road.

Police say a man who is a student but resides off-campus went to the residence, there was a fight with students living there and the man is alleged to have pointed a handgun. Police say he took off in a car before officers arrived.

The investigation led detectives to a home in the area of Cleveland Street and Richmond in Thorold. Police say they found the suspect’s car and crisis negotiators and the tactical team were called in. Some nearby homes were evacuated and other residents were told to shelter in place due to the fact a weapon was said to be involved.

Shortly before 11 this morning the man surrendered and was taken into custody. Police were holding the scene pending a search warrant.