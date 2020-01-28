Newfoundland elementary schools to reopen

It’ll be everybody back in class today. After being closed for more than a week following a massive blizzard, Newfoundland and Labrador’s English School District says all of its schools in greater St. John’s will reopen today. Seven-thousand high school students returned to class yesterday. More than 76 centimetres of snow fell on St. John’s on January 17th. The Canadian military was called in to help with the cleanup when municipal officials realized it was just too much for them to handle.