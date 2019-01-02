New Years Eve Resolution

;
2017 BEA Winners
According to a survey by IPSOS Reid, 33 % of Canadians plan to make improvements to their personal health and wellness.

Sticking to the plan is the challenge, many fall short so, we’ve got some tips to keep you motivated.

Here are the top five New Year resolutions Canadians make:

  • Increase exercise
  • Improve nutrition
  • Investing financially
  • Create more time for things like travelling and relaxing
  • Stop unhealthy habits such as smoking and drinking

Experts say it’s important to make small, sustainable goals and find ways to motivate yourself.

Many believe accountability is critical when it comes to achieving our goals.



