New Year’s Eve Festivities

New Year’s Eve is still a few days away, and if you haven’t planned your evening just yet, the show in Niagara Falls is one of the biggest in the country, as close to 50,000 people are expected to be in the crowd, and this year, there are some pretty big bands taking the stage.

Crews are putting the final touches on the stage in Niagara Falls. Part of the New Year’s Eve show will be broadcast around the world on CNN.

The crowd will get to see Burlington’s Walk Off the Earth, Saskatoon rockers The Sheepdogs, and music legend Burton Cummings.

But before those acts hit the stage, Niagara’s own Avenue Inn will get the party started.

The guys from Avenue Inn have been practicing at the Niagara Institute of Music and Art for the past ten years, and they say being able to play the big New Years Eve show in their own hometown is pretty special.

For under $10, on New Year’s Eve day in Hamilton, the entire family can check out the Children’s Museum, it’s open from 9:30-3:30.

For the adults, more than 800 people will be ringing in the new year with dinner and dancing at Carmen’s Banquet Centre on Hamilton Mountain.

What better way to chill out on New Year’s Day than the annual courage Polar Bear Dip at Coronation Park in Oakville. It was cancelled last year because of an icy beach, so cold water swimmers are looking forward to it this year.

Whatever you do on New Year’s Eve, make sure you plan to get home safely. Police will be out in full force looking for impaired drivers, and in Hamilton, HSR buses will have free late night service on most routes. Buses will be running until 2:30 in the morning New Years Day.