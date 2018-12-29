;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

New Year’s Eve Festivities

Posted:
Category: Entertainment, Hamilton, Niagara
Tags: Avenue Inn, burton cummings, carmen's, Children's Museum, hamilton, hsr, new year's eve, niagara, The Sheepdogs, walk off the earth


New Year’s Eve is still a few days away, and if you haven’t planned your evening just yet, the show in Niagara Falls is one of the biggest in the country, as close to 50,000 people are expected to be in the crowd, and this year, there are some pretty big bands taking the stage.

Crews are putting the final touches on the stage in Niagara Falls. Part of the New Year’s Eve show will be broadcast around the world on CNN.

The crowd will get to see Burlington’s Walk Off the Earth, Saskatoon rockers The Sheepdogs, and music legend Burton Cummings.

But before those acts hit the stage, Niagara’s own Avenue Inn will get the party started.

The guys from Avenue Inn have been practicing at the Niagara Institute of Music and Art for the past ten years, and they say being able to play the big New Years Eve show in their own hometown is pretty special.

For under $10, on New Year’s Eve day in Hamilton, the entire family can check out the Children’s Museum, it’s open from 9:30-3:30.

For the adults, more than 800 people will be ringing in the new year with dinner and dancing at Carmen’s Banquet Centre on Hamilton Mountain.

What better way to chill out on New Year’s Day than the annual courage Polar Bear Dip at Coronation Park in Oakville. It was cancelled last year because of an icy beach, so cold water swimmers are looking forward to it this year.

Whatever you do on New Year’s Eve, make sure you plan to get home safely. Police will be out in full force looking for impaired drivers, and in Hamilton, HSR buses will have free late night service on most routes. Buses will be running until 2:30 in the morning New Years Day.



LATEST STORIES

New Year's Eve Festivities

Tech Toy Security

Hamilton Police Identify man responsible for dollar store stabbing

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php