New Year, New You

Health
annette hamm, Deane Code, fitness, food, fuel, nutrition, protein


For a lot of people, gym seasons starts next week.  Nutritional coach and fitness expert Deane Code was here with tips on what to eat for better results.

Recipes

D’s PB Protein Balls

Prep time: 20 – 25 min.

Tip: Can make ahead and freeze for up to 2 weeks; lasts for about a week in the fridge in a sealed container.

 Ingredients:

 1 cup of natural peanut butter

2 scoops of protein powder (preferred type is undenatured whey but any brand you like)

1 cup and a half of granola cereal (any brand with nuts, dried fruit, shredded coconut, even dark chocolate bits if you like)

2-3 tablespoons of honey (or to taste) – can also substitute with maple syrup for added sweetness

Preparation: 

Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl until everything has been folded in – mixture should be pliable enough to make into bite-sized balls. Using a mini ice-cream scoop or tablespoon, roll each portion into a ball between the palm of your hands. If mixture is too dry, add a bit of hot water until it’s easy to roll into balls. 

 Makes about 20 – 24 protein balls. Let balls set in fridge for a couple of hours or until they harden. Eat immediately or keep in sealed container in fridge for about a week. 

 

D’s Breakfast Protein Smoothie

Prep time: Less than a minute

Tip: Depending on protein powder, must consume immediately otherwise mixture will separate and lose its potency. Also, can use fruit that’s either frozen or fresh – whatever’s handy in your kitchen! 

 Ingredients:

8 oz or 1 cup of water

1-2 scoops of protein powder (any brand or flavour)

half of a banana (tip: peel and freeze ripe bananas ahead of time so that they’re ready to go in your blender)

fresh raspberries and blackberries (about a quarter of a cup) – can use frozen too if fresh fruit not available

3-4 ice cubes

Optional: Your favourite milk i.e. almond, coconut, etc. for extra creaminess – about a quarter of a cup

 Preparation: 

Put all ingredients into blender cup and once cap screwed on, give it a shake so everything’s mixed before blending. Blend for about 30 sec. or until all ingredients have been mixed in together. Shake a couple of times again before pouring off into your cup. Enjoy!



