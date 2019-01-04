New Year, New You

For a lot of people, gym seasons starts next week. Nutritional coach and fitness expert Deane Code was here with tips on what to eat for better results.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook for more healthy fit tips

Recipes

D’s PB Protein Balls

Prep time: 20 – 25 min.

Tip: Can make ahead and freeze for up to 2 weeks; lasts for about a week in the fridge in a sealed container.

Ingredients:

1 cup of natural peanut butter

2 scoops of protein powder (preferred type is undenatured whey but any brand you like)

1 cup and a half of granola cereal (any brand with nuts, dried fruit, shredded coconut, even dark chocolate bits if you like)

2-3 tablespoons of honey (or to taste) – can also substitute with maple syrup for added sweetness

Preparation:

Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl until everything has been folded in – mixture should be pliable enough to make into bite-sized balls. Using a mini ice-cream scoop or tablespoon, roll each portion into a ball between the palm of your hands. If mixture is too dry, add a bit of hot water until it’s easy to roll into balls.

Makes about 20 – 24 protein balls. Let balls set in fridge for a couple of hours or until they harden. Eat immediately or keep in sealed container in fridge for about a week.

D’s Breakfast Protein Smoothie

Prep time: Less than a minute

Tip: Depending on protein powder, must consume immediately otherwise mixture will separate and lose its potency. Also, can use fruit that’s either frozen or fresh – whatever’s handy in your kitchen!

Ingredients:

8 oz or 1 cup of water

1-2 scoops of protein powder (any brand or flavour)

half of a banana (tip: peel and freeze ripe bananas ahead of time so that they’re ready to go in your blender)

fresh raspberries and blackberries (about a quarter of a cup) – can use frozen too if fresh fruit not available

3-4 ice cubes

Optional: Your favourite milk i.e. almond, coconut, etc. for extra creaminess – about a quarter of a cup

Preparation:

Put all ingredients into blender cup and once cap screwed on, give it a shake so everything’s mixed before blending. Blend for about 30 sec. or until all ingredients have been mixed in together. Shake a couple of times again before pouring off into your cup. Enjoy!