New wildfire sprouts up overnight near L.A.

California residents woke today to yet another wildfire, one that hadn’t even started to burn when they headed to bed last night. Quickly, the blaze spread to 12 square miles or 31 square kilometres and 1800 buildings were at risk. By morning’s light, 7500 residents were issued evacuation orders and it was announced that schools would be closed on Friday. Although containment is at 0%, officials were encouraged when winds began to calm down and temperatures got cooler.