New trailer for Disney live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’

It’s a whole new world!

The first trailer for the Disney live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’ was released Friday. It give fans a first glimpse of what’s to come next year. ‘Aladdin’ stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie; Canadian Mena Massoud as the charming scoundrel Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine, the beautiful, self-determined princess; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, the powerful sorcerer; Navid Negahban as the Sultan concerned with his daughter’s future; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s free-spirited best friend and confidante. It will hit theaters May 24, 2019.