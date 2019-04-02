New space in downtown Hamilton aimed at supporting adults with autism

The salvation army has opened its doors to adults with autism.

Once you become 21, you’re no longer entitled to any services so you look to the community to find it.

“Autism doesn’t end at 21” the message creators of the new resource room for adults with autism want people to understand.

Kirah Coulson Gillespie is the team supervisor and says the new space is a much needed resource for high risk and undeserved young adults with autism coming out of the school system.

New space will offer help with sensory simulation, for things like touch, sight, smell and also hearing.

The space is open Monday to Friday from 8 to 5, but they are hoping to expand their hours to include evenings and weekends.