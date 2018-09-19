New Hamilton high school to be named after a former Tiger-Cat, Bernie Custis

The school being built right now across the street from Tim Horton’s Field will be named after a player who starred for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back in the 50’s.

The Hamilton Wentworth school board decided Monday night to name the new highschool after Bernie Custis, who broke through the colour barrier in his playing career.

Custis was the first black quarterback to play pro football when he starred with the Tiger-Cats in 1951. He played 4 years with the Cats, winning a Grey Cup with the team in 1953 as a running back. He’s also been inducted into the CFL hall of fame.

After his playing days, Custis became a public school teacher and a football coach at McMaster University.

Custis died in February of last year. The HWDSB picked his name over Nikola Tesla and Shannen Koostachin.

“Bernie was just a phenomenal name and on that site, the partnership we could have with the Ticats and the community ties into that precinct.” Todd White, board chair.

The school will have roughly 1250 students from grade 9-12 and will be open next September.